WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms 2-8 p.m. Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Tom Brady Sr.: Galynn Brady Has Completed Her Cancer Treatment

June 13, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Galynn Brady, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, has completed her treatment for cancer. His father, Tom Sr., revealed the news in a new interview.

Speaking to The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper, Tom Brady Sr. said that Galynn completed her cancer treatment two months ago and is “getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful.”

Tom Sr. still acknowledged the harsh reality that Galynn’s battle with cancer may not be completely over.

“I think in the dark recesses of every cancer survivor is the thought it could reappear,” he said. “We simply pray now that after her treatment it never rears its ugly head again.”

dl galynn brady at super bowl lii Tom Brady Sr.: Galynn Brady Has Completed Her Cancer Treatment

Galynn Brady, mother of Tom Brady, celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The news of Galynn’s battle with cancer became public knowledge in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI in Houston, which she attended and was able to witness the Patriots’ historic comeback and her son’s MVP performance. It was revealed in early February that Galynn had been battling an illness for 18 months.

The Brady family didn’t know until the Wednesday before the Super Bowl that Galynn would be able to attend the game after she had undergone chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to the Boston Globe.

Super Bowl LI was the first time Galynn got to see her son play in person for the first time all season. For Galynn to make it to Houston, and for Tom to come back and win the game in such stunning fashion, is certainly an inspiration all-around.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch