Tom Brady Sr.: Galynn Brady Has Completed Her Cancer Treatment

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, has completed her treatment for cancer. His father, Tom Sr., revealed the news in a new interview.

Speaking to The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper, Tom Brady Sr. said that Galynn completed her cancer treatment two months ago and is “getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful.”

Tom Sr. still acknowledged the harsh reality that Galynn’s battle with cancer may not be completely over.

“I think in the dark recesses of every cancer survivor is the thought it could reappear,” he said. “We simply pray now that after her treatment it never rears its ugly head again.”

The news of Galynn’s battle with cancer became public knowledge in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI in Houston, which she attended and was able to witness the Patriots’ historic comeback and her son’s MVP performance. It was revealed in early February that Galynn had been battling an illness for 18 months.

The Brady family didn’t know until the Wednesday before the Super Bowl that Galynn would be able to attend the game after she had undergone chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to the Boston Globe.

Super Bowl LI was the first time Galynn got to see her son play in person for the first time all season. For Galynn to make it to Houston, and for Tom to come back and win the game in such stunning fashion, is certainly an inspiration all-around.