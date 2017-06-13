Stephen King: Donald Trump Blocked Me On Twitter

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America’s head of state on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted on Tuesday that Trump has blocked him on the social media website.

He also joked: “I may have to kill myself.”

King uses his own Twitter account to criticize Trump with some regularity. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He also called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King also tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president. In the tweet, he again described the president as an “idiot.”

