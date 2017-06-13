Red Sox Draft RHP Tanner Houck In First Round Of MLB Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — With the 24th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck.
The 20-year-old Illinois native has pitched for Missouri for three seasons. There, he’s posted a 3.26 ERA over 300.2 innings. He’s recorded 292 strikeouts, compared to just 63 walks, while pitching seven complete games in 44 career starts.
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Houck was originally drafted 354th overall in the 2014 draft by the Blue Jays but opted to pass up the chance to go pro. Three years later, he jumped 330 spots in the draft.
Houck’s fastball has been clocked as high as 98 mph, though his velocity has varied over the past few years.