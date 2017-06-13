NightSide – NYC Play Shows Trump Assassination

BOSTON (CBS) – The always-popular Shakespeare in the Park series out of New York City is making national headlines this year with its production of Julius Caesar. The play, which obviously features the assassination of Caesar, has been updated to reflect our current political moment here in the U.S., including a Caesar that looks like President Trump. With the show set to open tonight, some big name sponsors have already backed out of the production due to the public outcry over the depiction of President Trump’s assassination. Do you agree that staging a play like this goes too far? Or is this just artistic expression?

Originally broadcast June 12th, 2017.