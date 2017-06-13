WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning
WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms 2-8 p.m.  Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

NightSide – NYC Play Shows Trump Assassination

June 13, 2017 1:16 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The always-popular Shakespeare in the Park series out of New York City is making national headlines this year with its production of Julius Caesar. The play, which obviously features the assassination of Caesar, has been updated to reflect our current political moment here in the U.S., including a Caesar that looks like President Trump. With the show set to open tonight, some big name sponsors have already backed out of the production due to the public outcry over the depiction of President Trump’s assassination. Do you agree that staging a play like this goes too far? Or is this just artistic expression?

Originally broadcast June 12th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

One Comment

  1. Gwen&Lance (@Gwen_Lance) says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Absolutely artistic license, people need to get over themselves.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch