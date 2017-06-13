‘Jeopardy!’ Roasts Kevin Durant For Joining Warriors Hours Before NBA Finals Win

BOSTON (CBS) — Kevin Durant can finally call himself an NBA champion, and no one can take that away from him. The 2017 NBA Finals MVP was brilliant in the series, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. But the win won’t really change the minds of people who believe Durant took the easy route to a championship by joining the already-stacked Golden State Warriors.

That group apparently includes Alex Trebek.

Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy!, which was almost certainly pre-recorded weeks or even months ago, ended up being well-timed for the Warriors’ Game 5 win to become the 2017 NBA Champions. The $600 clue in the category “Sporting Life” subtly roasted Durant for his 2016 decision to ditch the Thunder and join the Warriors, the very team that had just beaten him in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

Tonight on Jeopardy, Tucker knew all about Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder and joining the Warriors 😂 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/jtQVOpl72Y — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 13, 2017

The clue reads: “After a loss to the Warriors in the 2016 Western finals, this Thunder stud didn’t beat ’em, he joined ’em.”

Durant signed with the Warriors as a free agent in the summer of 2016 after the Celtics had made a hard push to get him. But now, it appears that Danny Ainge and the C’s will need to find a way to beat him and the rest of the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Ultimately, Durant didn’t significantly change the conversation about him either way. His fans and supporters still believe he’s one of the NBA greats and the championship simply solidified it, while his critics still believe he’s the biggest ring-chaser of all-time.

You can add the makers of Jeopardy! to Durant’s growing list of critics.