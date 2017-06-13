Jimmy Garoppolo Misses Practice Time With Reported Leg Injury

Closing Arguments Made In Michelle Carter Texting Suicide TrialThe defense rested Tuesday morning in the trial of a Plainville teen accused of encouraging her friend's suicide, with the judge set to hear closing arguments later in the afternoon.

Stephen King: Donald Trump Blocked Me On TwitterHorror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America's head of state on Twitter.

4 Skimming Devices Found In State Inspection Of Gas PumpsA statewide inspection of 1,525 gas pumps led to the discovery of four skimming devices, officials say.

Officer Involved In Shooting At Hampton, NH Liquor OutletThere was an officer-involved shooting at a liquor store in Hampton, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Tuesday afternoon.