Jimmy Garoppolo Misses Practice Time With Reported Leg Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were without their backup quarterback for Tuesday’s OTA session, as Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a reported leg injury.
Garoppolo was present but did not participate in the session with his teammates, instead spending the session doing conditioning.
The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported that it’s a leg injury for Garoppolo, which he suffered prior to Tuesday’s session.
CSN’s Mike Giardi reported the injury is minor — so much so that Garoppolo would have practiced if it the regular season.
Garoppolo, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He has completed 63 of 94 passes (67.0 percent) for 690 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in his career.