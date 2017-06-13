Troopers Shoot, Kill Man In Front Of NH State Liquor Store

HAMPTON, NH (CBS) – A man who allegedly stole his neighbor’s truck was shot and killed by police officers in front of a New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 36-year-old Barry Jones of Portsmouth was drunk and angry as he sought somebody to take him to Lawrence, Mass. to buy drugs. When he couldn’t find a ride, police say he pulled out a gun and stole a man’s pickup truck on Rockland Street in Portsmouth.

After taking the silver Ford Ranger pickup, officials say Jones crashed along Grafton Drive in Portsmouth, drove south on I-95 and stopped at the liquor store Hampton.

“Shortly after 12:30 p.m., there was an encounter between New Hampshire State Troopers and Mr. Jones in front of the Liquor Store, where one or two of the Troopers discharged their weapons,” NH Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said.

Jones was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“I just had no idea, I thought they were filming a movie,” a witness said. “I didn’t think it was real.”

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the liquor store and ask anyone who saw the silver Ford pickup between noon and 12:30 p.m. to contact State Police at 603-223-4381.