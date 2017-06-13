ESPN’s 30 For 30 Forgets Larry Bird, Misspells Robert Parish In List Of Great Celtics, Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN’s ’30 For 30′ series has created some of the best sports documentaries in history over the past several years. This week’s “Best of Enemies,” which spotlights the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, figures to continue that tradition.

But someone on the social media team, in an apparent rush to create some promotion, made a major goof.

A major goof.

The ESPN ’30 For 30′ account tweeted out a list of the greatest Celtics and Lakers players, placing a dollar value on each player between $1 and $5, and instructing people to create the best possible team with a maximum budget of $15 imaginary dollars.

There was just one problem.

Larry Bird wasn’t on the list.

The tweet was quickly deleted … but nothing on the internet is every truly deleted:

(Robert Parish was also misspelled, a mistake looks minor in comparison.)

You’ll notice some of the names on that list would have been easy to ignore, but somehow a person or group of people managed to create that whole graphic without realizing the glaring omission.

It was quite a significant mistake, one that didn’t go unnoticed by folks on Twitter.

No Larry bird?! — Kyle Krystofik (@KyloKrysto) June 13, 2017

Where's Larry ? — Richard Schrade Jr. (@schraderdc) June 13, 2017

so i guess Larry Bird is worth $15 himself? How do you leave him off this list? #CelticsLakers — Ryan Leach (@Leach24) June 13, 2017

Larry Bird???? — Randy Buehler (@rbuehler) June 13, 2017

Where is Larry Bird? — Chintan Talati (@chintantalati) June 13, 2017

ummm well i would like to choose Larry Bird — RDA (@RDawnA7) June 13, 2017

Larry Bird would be $5, right? — UCFSportsInfo (@UCFSportsInfo) June 13, 2017

So Larry Bird is free then? So I'll Go Bird = Free, Shaq = $3, Magic = $5, Paul Pierce = $2, Kobe = $5 — Marcus Wente (@mwente05) June 13, 2017

I'll take Larry for $15 and call it a day. — rajiv33 (@rajiv33) June 13, 2017

"We list all the important players?"

"Of course"

"Ya got Smush?"

"Yes"

"Scalabrine?"

"Obvs"

"Morrison?"

"Duh"

"Larry Bird?"

"Who?" — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) June 13, 2017

Larry Bird? No? Doesn't ring a bell? — Jack Sadeghpour (@JackSadeghpour) June 13, 2017

YOU DISRESPECT LARRY BIRD — mike (@mike_poling) June 13, 2017

I guess that Larry Bird never played. Must have been my imagination. — Pete (@usafss74) June 13, 2017

Hopefully for the sake of the documentary, nobody on the production side forgot about Larry.