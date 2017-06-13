ESPN’s 30 For 30 Forgets Larry Bird, Misspells Robert Parish In List Of Great Celtics, Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN’s ’30 For 30′ series has created some of the best sports documentaries in history over the past several years. This week’s “Best of Enemies,” which spotlights the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, figures to continue that tradition.
But someone on the social media team, in an apparent rush to create some promotion, made a major goof.
A major goof.
The ESPN ’30 For 30′ account tweeted out a list of the greatest Celtics and Lakers players, placing a dollar value on each player between $1 and $5, and instructing people to create the best possible team with a maximum budget of $15 imaginary dollars.
There was just one problem.
Larry Bird wasn’t on the list.
The tweet was quickly deleted … but nothing on the internet is every truly deleted:
(Robert Parish was also misspelled, a mistake looks minor in comparison.)
You’ll notice some of the names on that list would have been easy to ignore, but somehow a person or group of people managed to create that whole graphic without realizing the glaring omission.
It was quite a significant mistake, one that didn’t go unnoticed by folks on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/NathanBellman27/status/87471766549915238
Hopefully for the sake of the documentary, nobody on the production side forgot about Larry.