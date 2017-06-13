WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
ESPN’s 30 For 30 Forgets Larry Bird, Misspells Robert Parish In List Of Great Celtics, Lakers

June 13, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: 30 For 30, Boston Celtics, ESPN, Larry Bird, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN’s ’30 For 30′ series has created some of the best sports documentaries in history over the past several years. This week’s “Best of Enemies,” which spotlights the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, figures to continue that tradition.

But someone on the social media team, in an apparent rush to create some promotion, made a major goof.

The ESPN ’30 For 30′ account tweeted out a list of the greatest Celtics and Lakers players, placing a dollar value on each player between $1 and $5, and instructing people to create the best possible team with a maximum budget of $15 imaginary dollars.

There was just one problem.

Larry Bird wasn’t on the list.

The tweet was quickly deleted … but nothing on the internet is every truly deleted:

untitled 110 ESPNs 30 For 30 Forgets Larry Bird, Misspells Robert Parish In List Of Great Celtics, Lakers

ESPN 30 For 30 with a Larry Bird omission. (Screenshot from Twitter/@30For30)

capture6 ESPNs 30 For 30 Forgets Larry Bird, Misspells Robert Parish In List Of Great Celtics, Lakers

ESPN 30 For 30 tweet (Screen shot from Twitter/@30For30)

(Robert Parish was also misspelled, a mistake looks minor in comparison.)

You’ll notice some of the names on that list would have been easy to ignore, but somehow a person or group of people managed to create that whole graphic without realizing the glaring omission.

It was quite a significant mistake, one that didn’t go unnoticed by folks on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/NathanBellman27/status/87471766549915238

Hopefully for the sake of the documentary, nobody on the production side forgot about Larry.

