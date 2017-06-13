Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

WATCH LIVE: AG Jeff Sessions Testifies At Senate Intelligence Comm. Hearing
June 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Father’s Day is a special day of celebration for kids, their dads and those who are like a dad to someone. The love, caring, support and teaching moments that a dad provides for his children creates an immeasurable bond. There are fun times to be had, lessons to be learned and memories to be made between a child and his or her dad. A mature relationship between a son or daughter and their dad can lead to a fun Father’s Day at a Boston brewery. Book a tour or enjoy a tasting with a special dad this Father’s Day and make some memories.
harpoon brewery photo credit harpoon brewery Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(Photo Credit: Harpoon Brewery)


Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall
306 Northern Ave.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 456-2322
www.harpoonbrewery.com

This waterfront brewery is employee owned and takes great pride in brewing some of the best beers around the city. Harpoon Brewery offers weekend only tours to the many visitors that enter their doors. The brewery hours on Father’s Day are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The warehouse space offers a modern beer hall for sample tastings while visitors enjoy a spectacular skyline view of the City of Boston.

brewdorchesterbrewingcompany Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(Photo Credit: Dorchester Brewing Company)


Dorchester Brewing Company
1250 Massachusetts Ave.
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 514-0900
www.dorchesterbrewing.com

Dorchester Brewing Company serves a menu of 20 revolving beers in their Tap Room for visitors to enjoy. This state-of-the-art brewery produces, bottles, sells and offers tastings of their tap beers. The Tap Room invites children and families to visit and play games like Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots while they enjoy non-alcoholic beverages and make some memories with Dad. Join in the fun from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Father’s Day.

idle hands1 Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(Photo from Idle Hands)


Idle Hands Craft Ales
89 Commercial St.
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 333-6070
www.idlehandscraftales.com

Located just 18 miles north of Boston, Idle Hands Craft Ales is a nano brewery meaning that it produces beer in small batches versus the millions of barrels of beer brewed in a large facility. They specialize in Belgian style beer in small batches. Belgian beer dates back to the Middle Ages when beer was only produced at monasteries. The Idle Hands Craft Ales brewery is open from noon until 7 p.m. on Father’s Day.

nightshift Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(Photo from Night Shift Brewing)


Night Shift Brewing
87 Santilli Highway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 294-4233
www.nightshiftbrewing.com

Free tours of this brewery are offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day brewery tours are offered at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Night Shift Brewing suggests a voluntary donation for touring their facility. They donate the funds to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Known for their adventurous brew flavors, Night Shift Brewing adds pink peppercorns, rosemary and habanero peppers to some of their beers.

beermysticbrewery Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(Photo Credit: Mystic Brewery)


Mystic Brewery
174 Williams St.
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 466-2079
www.mystic-brewery.com

French style farmhouse ale is the specialty at Mystic Brewery, which is situated in an old mill building with an abundance of eclectic character. The high ceilings, exposed brick, reclaimed wood from around New England and skylights add to the ambiance of the tasting room/restaurant. The tasting bar overlooks the square fermenters used to brew the beer at this facility just north of the city. The Father’s Day hours at the Mystic Brewery are 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

