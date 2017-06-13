Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall
306 Northern Ave.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 456-2322
www.harpoonbrewery.com
This waterfront brewery is employee owned and takes great pride in brewing some of the best beers around the city. Harpoon Brewery offers weekend only tours to the many visitors that enter their doors. The brewery hours on Father’s Day are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The warehouse space offers a modern beer hall for sample tastings while visitors enjoy a spectacular skyline view of the City of Boston.
Dorchester Brewing Company
1250 Massachusetts Ave.
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 514-0900
www.dorchesterbrewing.com
Dorchester Brewing Company serves a menu of 20 revolving beers in their Tap Room for visitors to enjoy. This state-of-the-art brewery produces, bottles, sells and offers tastings of their tap beers. The Tap Room invites children and families to visit and play games like Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots while they enjoy non-alcoholic beverages and make some memories with Dad. Join in the fun from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Father’s Day.
Idle Hands Craft Ales
89 Commercial St.
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 333-6070
www.idlehandscraftales.com
Located just 18 miles north of Boston, Idle Hands Craft Ales is a nano brewery meaning that it produces beer in small batches versus the millions of barrels of beer brewed in a large facility. They specialize in Belgian style beer in small batches. Belgian beer dates back to the Middle Ages when beer was only produced at monasteries. The Idle Hands Craft Ales brewery is open from noon until 7 p.m. on Father’s Day.
Night Shift Brewing
87 Santilli Highway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 294-4233
www.nightshiftbrewing.com
Free tours of this brewery are offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day brewery tours are offered at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Night Shift Brewing suggests a voluntary donation for touring their facility. They donate the funds to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Known for their adventurous brew flavors, Night Shift Brewing adds pink peppercorns, rosemary and habanero peppers to some of their beers.
Mystic Brewery
174 Williams St.
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 466-2079
www.mystic-brewery.com
French style farmhouse ale is the specialty at Mystic Brewery, which is situated in an old mill building with an abundance of eclectic character. The high ceilings, exposed brick, reclaimed wood from around New England and skylights add to the ambiance of the tasting room/restaurant. The tasting bar overlooks the square fermenters used to brew the beer at this facility just north of the city. The Father’s Day hours at the Mystic Brewery are 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
