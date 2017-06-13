Best Boston Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a special day of celebration for kids, their dads and those who are like a dad to someone. The love, caring, support and teaching moments that a dad provides for his children creates an immeasurable bond. There are fun times to be had, lessons to be learned and memories to be made between a child and his or her dad. A mature relationship between a son or daughter and their dad can lead to a fun Father’s Day at a Boston brewery. Book a tour or enjoy a tasting with a special dad this Father’s Day and make some memories.



Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall

306 Northern Ave.

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 456-2322

www.harpoonbrewery.com 306 Northern Ave.Boston, MA 02210 This waterfront brewery is employee owned and takes great pride in brewing some of the best beers around the city. Harpoon Brewery offers weekend only tours to the many visitors that enter their doors. The brewery hours on Father’s Day are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The warehouse space offers a modern beer hall for sample tastings while visitors enjoy a spectacular skyline view of the City of Boston.



Dorchester Brewing Company

1250 Massachusetts Ave.

Boston, MA 02125

(617) 514-0900

www.dorchesterbrewing.com 1250 Massachusetts Ave.Boston, MA 02125 Dorchester Brewing Company serves a menu of 20 revolving beers in their Tap Room for visitors to enjoy. This state-of-the-art brewery produces, bottles, sells and offers tastings of their tap beers. The Tap Room invites children and families to visit and play games like Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots while they enjoy non-alcoholic beverages and make some memories with Dad. Join in the fun from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Father’s Day.



Idle Hands Craft Ales

89 Commercial St.

Malden, MA 02148

(781) 333-6070

www.idlehandscraftales.com 89 Commercial St.Malden, MA 02148(781) 333-6070 Located just 18 miles north of Boston, Idle Hands Craft Ales is a nano brewery meaning that it produces beer in small batches versus the millions of barrels of beer brewed in a large facility. They specialize in Belgian style beer in small batches. Belgian beer dates back to the Middle Ages when beer was only produced at monasteries. The Idle Hands Craft Ales brewery is open from noon until 7 p.m. on Father’s Day. Related: Boston’s Best Breweries



Night Shift Brewing

87 Santilli Highway

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 294-4233

www.nightshiftbrewing.com 87 Santilli HighwayEverett, MA 02149 Free tours of this brewery are offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day brewery tours are offered at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Night Shift Brewing suggests a voluntary donation for touring their facility. They donate the funds to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Known for their adventurous brew flavors, Night Shift Brewing adds pink peppercorns, rosemary and habanero peppers to some of their beers.



Mystic Brewery

174 Williams St.

Chelsea, MA 02150

(617) 466-2079

www.mystic-brewery.com 174 Williams St.Chelsea, MA 02150(617) 466-2079 French style farmhouse ale is the specialty at Mystic Brewery, which is situated in an old mill building with an abundance of eclectic character. The high ceilings, exposed brick, reclaimed wood from around New England and skylights add to the ambiance of the tasting room/restaurant. The tasting bar overlooks the square fermenters used to brew the beer at this facility just north of the city. The Father’s Day hours at the Mystic Brewery are 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Related: Best Breweries Near Boston

