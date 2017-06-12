Vegas: Patriots-Cowboys Most Likely Matchup For Super Bowl LII

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are the clear favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LII next February in Minneapolis. But which NFC team is their most likely opponent?

Vegas oddsmakers at The Golden Nugget have pegged the talented but inexperienced Dallas Cowboys as the most likely NFC team to face the Patriots in the Super Bowl, giving Pats-Cowboys the best odds as a Super Bowl matchup at 7-1. The next-best odds are for Patriots-Packers at 8-1. Rematches with both the Falcons and Seahawks each come in at 10-1.

You can check out the full list of odds for all 256 possible matchups below:

Just released Super Bowl matchup odds from the Golden Nugget in Vegas: Patriots vs Cowboys 7-1! @Gollumlv @GoldenNuggetLV #NFL pic.twitter.com/QghDKSejBP — Johnny Detroit (@Johnny_Detroit) June 7, 2017

It should surprise no one that the lowly New York Jets have the worst Super Bowl odds, with Jets-49ers checking in at 5,000-1. The Jets don’t even want to make the Super Bowl next season, as it appears that they are in full-on tanking mode in an attempt to land a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.

ESPN previously used its own “Football Power Index” to run 10,000 simulations of the 2017 season, determining that the Patriots and Seahawks were the two most likely teams to make Super Bowl LII.

The odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book puts the Patriots’ odds of winning Super Bowl LII at 3-1, with the Cowboys next at 8-1 and the Packers third at 10-1. The NFC may be up for grabs among a handful of contenders next season, but regardless of who’s setting the odds, they are all pointing to another Patriots Super Bowl ring ceremony in a year’s time.

Patriots-Cowboys, in particular, would have a chance to be the highest-rated Super Bowl of all time.

