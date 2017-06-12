WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Vegas: Patriots-Cowboys Most Likely Matchup For Super Bowl LII

June 12, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are the clear favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LII next February in Minneapolis. But which NFC team is their most likely opponent?

Vegas oddsmakers at The Golden Nugget have pegged the talented but inexperienced Dallas Cowboys as the most likely NFC team to face the Patriots in the Super Bowl, giving Pats-Cowboys the best odds as a Super Bowl matchup at 7-1. The next-best odds are for Patriots-Packers at 8-1. Rematches with both the Falcons and Seahawks each come in at 10-1.

You can check out the full list of odds for all 256 possible matchups below:

It should surprise no one that the lowly New York Jets have the worst Super Bowl odds, with Jets-49ers checking in at 5,000-1. The Jets don’t even want to make the Super Bowl next season, as it appears that they are in full-on tanking mode in an attempt to land a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.

ESPN previously used its own “Football Power Index” to run 10,000 simulations of the 2017 season, determining that the Patriots and Seahawks were the two most likely teams to make Super Bowl LII.

dl tom brady patriots cowboys Vegas: Patriots Cowboys Most Likely Matchup For Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady directs the Patriots offense against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2015. (Photo by Mike Stone/Getty Images)

The odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book puts the Patriots’ odds of winning Super Bowl LII at 3-1, with the Cowboys next at 8-1 and the Packers third at 10-1. The NFC may be up for grabs among a handful of contenders next season, but regardless of who’s setting the odds, they are all pointing to another Patriots Super Bowl ring ceremony in a year’s time.

Patriots-Cowboys, in particular, would have a chance to be the highest-rated Super Bowl of all time.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch