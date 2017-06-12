Body Found Off Salisbury Beach Identified As Missing Fisherman

SALISBURY (CBS) — The body of a missing fisherman was pulled from the waters off of Salisbury Beach shortly before noon Monday.
Chhoeun Chhoun, 44, of Lowell, went missing after his boat capsized last Tuesday near the mouth of the Merrimack River. The Coast Guard and several local police and fire departments attempted to locate Chhoun without success.
Beachgoers told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that two teens were playing football in the surf when the body bumped one of their legs Monday morning.
“While this is a tragic loss, it will hopefully bring some closure for Mr. Chhoun’s family and friends,” Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said.
A second man who was in the boat with Chhoun when it capsized swam to a jetty. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
