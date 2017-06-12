Body Found Off Salisbury Beach Identified As Missing Fisherman

June 12, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Salisbury, Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY (CBS) — The body of a missing fisherman was pulled from the waters off of Salisbury Beach shortly before noon Monday.

Chhoeun Chhoun, 44, of Lowell, went missing after his boat capsized last Tuesday near the mouth of the Merrimack River. The Coast Guard and several local police and fire departments attempted to locate Chhoun without success.

body found salisbury beach Body Found Off Salisbury Beach Identified As Missing Fisherman

Police at the scene on Salisbury Beach where a body was found. (WBZ-TV)

Beachgoers told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that two teens were playing football in the surf when the body bumped one of their legs Monday morning.

boat Body Found Off Salisbury Beach Identified As Missing Fisherman

Coast Guard searches for missing boater off Salisbury Beach (WBZ-TV)

“While this is a tragic loss, it will hopefully bring some closure for Mr. Chhoun’s family and friends,” Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said.

A second man who was in the boat with Chhoun when it capsized swam to a jetty. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch