Bella Bond Detective Described McCarthy’s Fascination With Demons

June 12, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Bella Bond, Joe Amoroso, Michael McCarthy

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police detective Daniel Herman ended his testimony Monday afternoon in the trial of Michael McCarthy, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Bella Bond.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Before the court, Herman read excerpts from books on the origins of the devil and exorcism. Those books were found in McCarthy’s home. Prosecutors said in their opening statements that McCarthy called the child a demon and threatened to kill her mother, Rachelle Bond.

However, under questioning by McCarthy’s defense attorney, the detective said they don’t know who checked out the book from the library.

Also during questioning by the defense, the detective said that he thought the one who wrapped the baby in blankets, “may have cared for the child.” When asked if that could have been Bella’s mother, the detective answered, “Could have been.”

Herman told the court Monday morning that he was called to the Deer Island beach and, “Saw a bag with a blanket, then hands, and little feet.”

The detective identified the pants found on Bella’s body and said he found the matching the top at the house where she lived with McCarthy.

He also identified the zebra blanket in the bag with the body.

Then he identified the quilted blanket that was also in the bag.

detective herman with blanket Bella Bond Detective Described McCarthys Fascination With Demons

Detective Daniel Herman identifies the blanket found in the bag with Bella Bond’s body. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

That bag was found on the beach at Deer Island at high tide, double-bagged, and tightly knotted at the top.

Jurors were also shown graphic photos of Bella’s body, which Herman says was in an advanced state of decay by the time the bag with the body washed ashore on Deer Island.

“I would describe the state of the body in advanced stages of decomposition and there was also some skin slippage, significantly, indicating the body had spent some time in the water,” Herman said.

The detective also identified the weight that was found on the beach with the duffel bag at the spot where the toddler’s body was dumped into the water.

Near the end of the day, the jury was given a video tour of the house where Bella lived with McCarthy.

Police also say that a digitally generated photo of the toddler has been viewed on the internet over 50 million times. Those views led to over 300 leads in the case.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week.

Last Friday, Bella’s biological father Joe Amoroso wrapped up his testimony.

 

