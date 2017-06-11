WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Guide To 2017 Sail Boston Festival

June 11, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston Harbor, Sail Boston, Tall Ships
Sail Boston is the perfect way to kick off summer in Boston. Millions of people are expected in the city to view the historic tall ships that will arrive as part of the 2017 Tall Ships Regatta. The arrival of the tall ships brings an opportunity for both entertainment and education, as visitors can tour some of the historic vessels during their stay. Here’s everything you need to know about Sail Boston 2017, which gets underway June 16.
Tall Ships

(Image Credit: Sail Boston)


Opening Ceremonies

The festivities get underway at noon on Friday, June 16, at the Boston Harbor Hotel Rotunda. A ceremonial welcome will be held while a Boston fireboat ceremonially sprays water in the background to welcome the tall ships. A speaking program will include the Blessing of the Sails, and flags from each participating country will be presented.

 
Grand Parade Of Sail

The showcase event of the weekend goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The Grand Parade of Sail moves from the Broad Sound into Boston Harbor’s main channel. Soon after, the parade moves along the waterfront, turns at Charlestown and moves to their assigned locations. There are a variety of locations to watch the parade from. Visit Sail Boston’s website for a complete map, and to see a list of prohibited items in the crowd.

Tall Ships

(Image Credit: Sail Boston)


Board The Ships

Once the Parade of Sail comes to an end, the ships will be docked at piers around the area for visitors to view and board. The public viewings will be available daily at Boston Fish Pier, World Trade Center, Fan Pier and Charlestown Navy Yard. Specific boarding times will be posted closer to the event, and may vary.

inner harbor map Guide To 2017 Sail Boston Festival

(Image Credit: Sail Boston)


Other Festivities

Boston Fish Pier and the Charlestown Navy Yard host a variety of activities from Saturday, June 17-Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment, along with food for sale. On Sunday at 11 a.m. a Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial wreath laying is planned, while Monday at noon there will be a crew and cadet street parade takes place from Seaport Blvd. to Downtown Crossing. A complete list of the week’s events is available online.

 
Ships Leave Boston Harbor

The 2017 edition of Sail Boston wraps up on Thursday, June 22, when the tall ships depart Boston Harbor. Many of the vessels will continue sailing onto the next leg of the Rendez-Vous Tall Ships Regatta, which continues in Canada.

