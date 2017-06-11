Fugitive Arrested After Multi-State Police Chase

June 11, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Chelmsford, Fugitive Arrested, New Hampshire State Police, Police Chase

CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A police chase from New Hampshire into Massachusetts ended with the arrest of a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.

Chelmsford police were notified around 2:45 a.m. that New Hampshire State Police were in pursuit of a car “allegedly driven by an armed and wanted fugitive who may be intoxicated,” officials said.

The driver would later be identified as 32-year-old Gregory Coffey of Warwick, Rhode Island. Coffey was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident in Hartford, Vermont.

Gregory Coffey, 32, of Warwick, R.I. (Photo Courtesy of Chelmsford Police)

It started when New Hampshire State Police tried to stop a reported stolen car in Warner.

Officials said when Coffey failed to stop a police chase ensued.

Spike strips placed by Exit 3 on Route 93 punctured some on the tires on Coffey’s car, as well as several cruisers and civilian cars.

Able to continue, police said Coffey then drove onto the Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua and headed to Tyngsborough.

On Tyngsboro Road, Coffey met another set of spike strips and eventually had to stop in Chelmsford.

Coffey was charged with being a fugitive from justice (in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island), receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating recklessly to endanger, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and giving a false name to police.

