Battle Of Bunker Hill Remembered With Annual Parade

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — “Do not fire until you see the whites of their eyes!” — it is a familiar war call many will remember learning in their elementary school days.

On Sunday, the man behind the line, Colonel William Prescott, and the battle that he said it before were celebrated.

The Battle of Bunker Hill has been commemorated with a parade since 1786.

An estimated 15,000 marchers participated in this year’s event as families used lawn chairs to sit along the parade path.

Crew from Old Ironsides marching in annual Bunker Hill parade. #wbz pic.twitter.com/7XI0U8sMwQ — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) June 11, 2017

A block party and a road race also helped fill the day.

While the Colonials eventually lost the battle to the British, it proved to be an important milestone for both sides. British causalities were twice as great as the Colonials.

