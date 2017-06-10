Red Sox Win Big Over Detroit 11-3

BOSTON — Mitch Moreland smacked a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and Boston’s Chris Sale outdueled Detroit’s Justin Verlander as the Red Sox routed the Tigers 11-3 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.
Moreland and Andrew Benintendi each had three RBIs for the Red Sox. Sale (8-2) allowed three runs, nine hits and no walks while striking out seven in seven innings.
Josh Rutledge added two RBIs and Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and Sandy Leon each had one for Boston (34-27), which has won the first two games of its three-game series with Detroit (29-32).
Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each drove in a run for the Tigers, who have dropped three in a row and four of their last five.
Verlander, who left Sunday’s start against the Chicago White Sox with a groin injury, gave up three runs, five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in a five-inning no-decision.
Warwick Saupold (1-1) took the loss after giving up three runs in an inning of relief.
Rutledge made it 6-3 after Moreland’s decisive hit in the seventh with an RBI single.
Boston put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth.
Mikie Mahtook’s single to shallow center field with one out in the sixth inning tied the score 3-3.
Pedroia opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field after Rutledge and Leon singled and Mookie Betts walked to lead the bases with nobody out in the Red Sox’s third.
After Verlander struck out Bogaerts for the second out, Moreland drove an RBI single to right to make it 2-0.
Castellanos ripped an RBI double just past the reach of the lunging Rutledge at third base to put the Tigers on the board with one out in the fifth. Cabrera tied it on a soft 4-3 groundout in the next at-bat.
Verlander loaded the bases again in the fifth and Benintendi gave Boston a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly to center for the inning’s second out.
The former American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner needed 108 pitches to get through five innings.
NOTES: Boston RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John recovery) threw 25 pitches off a mound, but still has no timetable to return. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) threw long toss out to 130-140 feet on flat ground. … Monday is the 10-year anniversary of Tigers RHP Justin Verlander’s first no-hitter on June 12, 2007 vs. Milwaukee. “I wanted to celebrate with everybody, but (catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez) just had me. I couldn’t get away,” he recalled to MLB.com. … ALS advocate Pete Frates gave personal belongings to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Frates, a former Boston College baseball player diagnosed with the disease at age 27 in 2012, inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that has raised more than $250 million. “Lou Gehrig is the first (person) that comes to mind, but … Pete might become the face of the disease,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. … Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (2-4, 4.48 ERA) opposes Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz (6-3, 4.02) on Sunday.