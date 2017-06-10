Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Hosts Football Clinic

Salem Train Casualty IdentifiedThe 11-year-old struck and killed by an MBTA train in Salem Friday has been identified. The Salem School Department says that Jaydon Dancy was playing with some friends near the railroad tracks.

Market Basket Manager Caught On Video Attacking EmployeeTwo Market Basket employees are the subject of an internal investigation after a fight happened Friday afternoon between the two of them near the check out line, according to Chelsea police.

Dorchester Program Helping Fathers To Rebuild Celebrates GraduationThe Dorchester Fatherhood Program says they focus on teaching fathering skills, self-exploration, common sense, and historical/cultural awareness.

Thief Caught On Camera In Attleboro City Council ChambersSurveillance video of the chambers shows a bearded man walking around, then taking the gavel and leaving.