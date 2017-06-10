Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Hosts Football Clinic

June 10, 2017 7:16 PM
WOBURN (CBS) – Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski ran his 5th annual football clinic at Woburn High School Saturday.

Gronk and area football coaches taught the fundamentals of football to over 800 kids from the 1st through the 8th grade.

The Patriots tight end says he remembers going to football camps when he was a kid in Buffalo.

“I lived about ten minutes away and we were in high school. Me and my brothers would go and we would have a blast,” Gronk said.

Gronkowski said he and his brothers “dominated” the other kids at those clinics.

It is a busy weekend for the tight end. He and his teammates also received their latest Super Bowl rings at a ceremony held at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s house.

