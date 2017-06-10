Nashua Teen Gets Blocked From @RealDonaldTrump Twitter Account

NASHUA, NH (CBS) – Jordan Thompson is now part of the club, a growing list of people blocked by President Trump on Twitter.

He says it all began when he responded to a tweet on the president’s personal @realDonaldTrump account about Memorial Day.

Thompson asked why the president had not paid respects to the victims of a horrific stabbing on a train in Portland, Oregon. A bit later, he found out that the president had blocked him.

“There was the shock and there was the kind of like, ‘Wow, the President of the United States took time out of his day to block someone on Twitter,'” Thompson said. “An 18-year-old who I mean, I didn’t think my tweet was like rude. I didn’t think it was disrespectful.”

Lawyers have sent the president a letter arguing that @realDonaldTrump account is a public forum and blocking people violates free speech.

“It’s so dangerous to suppress freedom of speech and its so dangerous to kind of walk along that line,” Thompson said. “I think internet law is like a grey area and some people might not think that Trump blocking me would be a violation of freedom of speech. But I absolutely think it is, and I think that’s what his intent was.”

Mr. Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer says he considers Trump tweets official statements.

“Are President Trumps tweets considered official White House statements?” Spicer was asked.

“Well the President is the President of the United States so they’re considered official statements by the President of The United States,” Spicer replied.

To be fair, President Trump did condemn the Portland stabbings in his official POTUS Presidential Twitter account, but Jordan says the president has more important things to do than blocking people like him.

“The fact that he blocked me over something like that, I just found completely absurd,” Jordan said.

The people who have been blocked by the president have started their own Twitter account called, “Trump’s Block Party.”