Celtics @ 7: What’s Up With The NBA Draft For The Celtics?

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, and the Celtics are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick. So, why’s he thinking about working out for the Kings?

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman explored that topic on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, along with whether Danny Ainge is seriously considering trading down in the draft.

Kaufman also looked at whether the Heat are a threat to the C’s to sign Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward, as well as why the postseason has been so miserable on the whole entering Game 5 of the lopsided finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

The Tacoma News-Tribune’s Christian Caple also joined the program to shed some light on Markelle Fulz the person, rather than the player. Cape covered Fultz during his lone year with the Huskies.

