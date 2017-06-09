WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Yankees Stoke Red Sox Rivalry Flame With Celebratory Tweet

June 9, 2017 11:30 AM

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For roughly a calendar year now, Red Sox outfielders have celebrated every victory with what has become a trademark celebration. The team and broadcast network have even given it a catchy name: #WinDanceRepeat.

It’s a new tradition that many fans have come to enjoy, and it’s one that’s likely caught some attention from opponents.

The New York Yankees, clearly, have been paying attention, as the team’s official Twitter account rubbed some salt in the wound after completing a series victory over the Sox on Thursday night.

That came after Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrated the series-opening win on the Yankee Stadium outfield.

gettyimages 693163950 Yankees Stoke Red Sox Rivalry Flame With Celebratory Tweet

Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It is, of course, a most inoffensive play on the Red Sox’ slogan. But it does insert at least a little bit of life into a rivalry that very much lacks the same intensity that it has had in years past.

It wasn’t the only such tweet from the Yankees this week, either, as the team repeatedly referred to the Red Sox only as “The Team In Second Place” and then “The Team Still In Second Place.”

While the Twitter barbs are all in good fun, might I suggest the Yankees create their own little custom celebration, perhaps exclusively involving Aaron Judge lifting Ronald Torreyes and spinning him like a basketball on his index finger.

gettyimages 673584056 Yankees Stoke Red Sox Rivalry Flame With Celebratory Tweet

Aaron Judge, Ronald Torreyes (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Maybe something like “#AbsolutelyHugeManJumpingWithMuchSmallerHuman” could stick. That’s pretty catchy.

