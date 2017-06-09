Tiger Woods Told Police He Had Taken Xanax Prior To DUI Arrest

BOSTON (CBS) — Tiger Woods told police he had taken Xanax prior to being arrested on the side of a Florida road last month, according to an unredacted police report obtained by The Golf Channel.

Initially, it was not known what drug Woods had taken, as the golf star said after the arrest that he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

In the initial, redacted police report, Woods listed four medications — Soloxer, Vicodin, Torix and Viox — but Xanax was not listed.

Alcohol was not involved; Woods blew a 0.0 on the breathalyzer test.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Officer Christopher Fandry wrote in his report.

Xanax is used to treat anxiety and is known to cause side effects if mixed with Vicodin.

According to AmericanAddictionCenters.org, “Some users may attempt to mix opioid painkillers (e.g., Vicodin or oxycodone) and benzodiazepines (e.g., Xanax or Valium) in an effort to enhance the painkilling or euphoric effects of opiates. This combination has drawn a great deal of attention due to its potential consequences. … This combination appears to be especially dangerous because benzodiazepines enhance the ‘high’ from opioid painkillers.”

One of the side effects of mixing the two drugs is oversedation: “This is the inability to wake up or respond to stimuli, which can put individuals at risk of falling, if they are standing up, or causing a serious car accident, if they are driving. People could also slip into a coma.”

Woods has a court date for the DUI on July 5.