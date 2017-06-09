Monster Jam Roars Into Gillette Stadium

June 9, 2017 7:58 PM By Levan Reid
Filed Under: extreme sports, Gillette Stadium, Levan Reid, Monster Jam

FOXBORO (CBS) – Football fans are used to seeing the Pats stadium covered in snow but now motor sports fans will see it covered in dirt.

On Saturday, Gillette Stadium will be the host of Monster Jam.

The setting is simple, take over 7,000 tons of dirt and pour it into a stadium and add the loudest Monster trucks you can find.

grave2 Monster Jam Roars Into Gillette Stadium

Grave Digger (WBZ-TV)

The hair standing on the back of your neck is something that Monster Jam brings to all its fans.

If you are looking for an all time favorite well that’s easy, look no further than “Grave Digger,” and this is what many people come to see.

gronk 2 Monster Jam Roars Into Gillette Stadium

Gronk Monster Truck (WBZ-TV)

“Grave Digger’s been around for 35 years, the people know what it is,” said truck driver Adam Anderson, “They come to see it because they know Grave Digger’s going to put on a show.”

There’s nothing like grown up on Hot Wheels to get the blood going and if we’re lucky, maybe the Monster Gronk truck will spike all the other trucks.

