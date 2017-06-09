WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Bella Bond’s Father Testifies, The Murder Trial Resumes Monday

June 9, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Baby Doe, Bella Bond, Bella Bond murder trial, Deer Island, Joe Amoroso, Michael McCarthy, Paul Burton, Rachelle Bond

BOSTON (CBS) — Testimony in the Bella Bond murder trial will resume Monday, but only after a difficult day in court Friday.

The trial ended the week with the testimony of Bella Bond’s biological father, Joe Amoroso. He took to the witness stand Friday afternoon saying, “I’m just here to tell the truth.”

Amoroso described how Rachelle Bond told him about her attempts to cover up the death of the toddler, adding that he didn’t call the police because he wanted Bond to tell his mother that Bella was dead.

However, he also told the court that he wanted to try to protect Rachelle.

“I wanted to protect her story that she was telling me. I believed her,” Amoroso said.

He also said that Bond gave him two cell phones before she went to jail.

He also said he learned about Bella’s body being found from the television, but the situation changed quickly. Amoroso was asked if something happened. He said, “Yes, the Massachusetts State Police were at my door.”

Amoroso’s return to the stand Friday followed testimony from the State’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry Nields.

Nields said the cause of death was either by asphyxiation or by blunt force to the heart. Although he was unable to pinpoint the exact cause of death, Nields pointed to the bruises he found on Bella’s arms, stomach, lower back, and thigh.

 

bondmedicalexaminer Bella Bonds Father Testifies, The Murder Trial Resumes Monday

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry Nields (WBZ-TV)

On June 26, 2015, chief medical examiner Dr. Henry Nields ruled Bella’s death a homicide but never specified how she died.

Photos of the toddler’s body were not shown in court because they were called “too graphic.”

In court on Thursday, Amoroso told jurors that he made the trip from Georgia to Boston in 2015 to be a part of Bella’s life for the first time.

joe amoroso 3 Bella Bonds Father Testifies, The Murder Trial Resumes Monday

Joe Amoroso on the stand. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV/Christina Hager)

He said when he asked Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, where the girl was, Bond told him she was at her godparents’, though she was already dead.

sidebyside Bella Bonds Father Testifies, The Murder Trial Resumes Monday

Rachelle Bond’s daughter Bella and the image of Baby Doe issued by police. (Facebook photo and State Police image)

Bella was 2-years-old when her body was found washed up on Deer Island in 2015. For months, she was known as ‘Baby Doe’ while officials worked to identify her and understand how she died.

Michael McCarthy, the ex-boyfriend of Bond, is now on trial for first-degree murder. In their opening statements, prosecutors said that McCarthy called Bella a demon and that he threatened to kill Bella’s mother if she told anyone about the girl’s death.

fridaymccarthy Bella Bonds Father Testifies, The Murder Trial Resumes Monday

Michael McCarthy in court on Friday (WBZ-TV)

Bond reached a plea deal on accessory charges after the murder for her testimony against McCarthy. She could walk free on time served if McCarthy is found guilty. Otherwise, Bond could face jail time on perjury charges if the jury does not believe her recount of Bella’s death.

Amoroso said during jury selection that, “I don’t feel they deserve to be breathing.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch