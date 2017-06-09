WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Senator Curses In Speech To Show Frustration With Washington

By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Congress, Kirsten Gillibrand

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand used salty language Friday to express her frustration with Washington politics.

“If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home,” the Democrat declared in a speech to activists.

“And that should be our North Star,” she added. “That should be our framing principle of what we are doing in public service.”

It’s extraordinarily rare for members of Congress to swear in public, but it’s not the first time for Gillibrand. The 50-year-old New Yorker cursed several times in her 2014 book and used the f-word in a recent magazine interview.

kirsten gillibrand Senator Curses In Speech To Show Frustration With Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 14: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (R) (D-NY) speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders (L) (I-VT) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats annouced legislation to ensure American workers receive paid medical and family leave. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

She faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She’s also among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

Gillibrand’s fiery language Friday prompted cheers and applause from those gathered for the Personal Democracy Forum, a New York City conference of political activists and tech enthusiasts.

The mother of two young children also lashed out at Republican President Donald Trump for failing to follow through on promises to improve health care and the tax system for working families.

“Has he kept any of his promises?” she asked. “No. F— no.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Faron Hall says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    The mental illness is strong in this one!

