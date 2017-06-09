WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Haverhill Stabbing Victim Loses His Fight For Life

June 9, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Barking Dog Ale House, Matthew Sabatino, Matty Sabatino, Stabbing

HAVERHILL (CBS) – The victim of the stabbing outside of a Haverhill night club in May has died. That word comes from the family.

Daniel-Matthew Sabatino succumbed to the chest wound suffered when he tried to break up a fight outside of the Barking Dog Tavern on Main Street in Haverhill.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says they will seek a murder charge against the suspect, Hayden Delafuente.

Delafuente is still being held without bail as until another court hearing on June 13th.

Delafuente, said he flew into a rage and doesn’t remember stabbing anyone. He was arrested on Sunday 28 with a bloody knife in his pocket. At the time he was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The father of two was enjoying a night out with his fiancee when he went out to get something from his car. As started to go inside, he saw a fight break out on the sidewalk in front of the tavern. Matthew tried to intervene, but he was stabbed in the chest.

Sabatino’s sister Amanda Robinson wrote on their GoFundMe page that they’re devastated at having to “say goodbye.”

“Last night, my family and I had to say goodbye to my baby brother. He put up a hell of a fight, but in the end, despite incredible effort by doctors and nurses, his body had just had enough,” Robinson said.

matt Haverhill Stabbing Victim Loses His Fight For Life

Matt Sabatino (WBZ-TV)

“There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling,” she said. “Matty is leaving behind family who love him dearly, friends who regard him as a legend, babies he won’t get to see grow up, and a fiancée who loves him fiercely.”

They’re asking everyone to pray for their peace of mind.

“As a family we ask that you all please continue to pray for our peace and comfort and that we are able to handle this immense loss with grace,” Robinson said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tammy Smith says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    RIP Matt

