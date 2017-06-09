11-Year-Old Boy Hit, Killed By Train In Salem

SALEM (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed by a MBTA Commuter Rail train in Salem Friday night.
Transit Police say the boy was trespassing, and was hit near the Castle Hill neighborhood at about 8:00 p.m.
“We left Salem and about three minutes into the ride the train came to a halt and then it was apparent that something bad had happened,” a passenger told WBZ-TV.
Neighbors say the boy was playing with friends on the track when he was hit.
“The kids were really traumatized that were hanging with him,” a witness said.
Detectives from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Officials explained an outbound train passes through the area at 8:04 and then an inbound train passes a minute later. Investigators believe that the boy did not know about the second train.
“There are no adequate words to aptly convey the utter tragic event this is,” Transit Police said in a statement.
One Comment
As a child, I grew up in Randolph and in one area, the train tracks separated Randolph from Avon. We were taught as kids by our parents to stay away from the tracks. There were no fences running along the tracks as they have now. We were taught to respect other peoples property. Back then you NEVER heard of a kid getting hit by a train. Maybe if parents started to parent their children instead of wanting to be “their friend,” this type of thing wouldn’t happen. I’m sorry he’s dead. The only person responsible for this is him.