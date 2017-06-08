Report: Julian Edelman, Patriots Nearing Contract Extension

WATCH LIVE: 2 p.m. Trump Attorney's Reaction To Comey Testimony   LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030

June 8, 2017
BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is fresh off his 31st birthday, but his time in New England is apparently not nearing an end.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the receiver and the Patriots are working on a contract extension.

Edelman is coming off a career season, setting a personal high with 1,106 receiving yards on 98 receptions with three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games. In three postseason games, he caught 21 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown, with none more prominent than his miracle grab over the middle of the field as part of the miraculous comeback in Super Bowl LI.

Julian Edelman makes a circus-like catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Edelman’s current contract is set to expire after the 2017 season, which prompted some questions from the outside about his future with the organization. An extension this spring would seem to indicate that he’ll be around for at least more than one season.

