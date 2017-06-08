Patriots Honor 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Winners

BOSTON (CBS) — For one day at least, Tom Brady was not the MVP being honored by the New England Patriots.

On Thursday, Robert Kraft and the Patriots honored the 26 winners of the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium. They’re each being recognized for their volunteer work to help better their communties, something Kraft said was close to his late wife’s heart.

“She always, throughout our marriage, stressed to me how the unsung heroes are the volunteers that work in all these groups throughout America,” Kraft said on Thursday.

The Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $200,000 to local nonprofits represented by this year’s MVPs.

After they finished up the final day of minicamp, Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman joined this year’s MVPs for a group photo:

Here is a list of this year’s MVPs and the organizations they represent:

Lori Bateman (Leominster, MA) for Kylee’s Kare Kitz For Kidz

Maggie Bornstein (Amesbury, MA) for Lucy’s Love Bus

Steve Brosnihan (Bristol, RI) for Rhode Island Hospital

Stephen Colella (Warwick, RI) for Job Club Rhode Island

Frances Davis (Watertown, MA)) for Windrush Farms

Nicole DiPaolo (Randolph, MA) for Paws4Survival Rescue

Justin Doo (Walpole, MA) for Moyamoya Disease Research Foundation

Fabienne Eliacin (Dorchester, MA) for Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative

Robert Faherty (Braintree, MA) for Cops for Kids with Cancer

Jerry Ferrera (Framingham, MA) for St. Francis Home

Cherylann & Len Gengel (Worcester, MA) for The Be Like Brit Foundation

Judy Giovangelo (West Roxbury, MA) for Ben Speaks Louder Than Words

Louise Griffin (Hampton, NH) for Zack’s Team Foundation

Tim Grover (Lowell, MA) for The Megan House Foundation

Ryan Matthews (Plainville, CT) for The Susie Foundation

Elizabeth McLellan (Portland, ME) for Partners for World Health

Debbie Mearls (Brockton, MA) for Soldier’s Angels

Jana Planka (Narragansett, RI) for Rhode Island Mentoring

Neil Rhein (Mansfield, MA) for Keep Massachusetts Beautiful

Michael Sanphy (Westbrook, ME) for My Place Teen Center

Barbara Smith (Acton, MA) for Household Goods

Kenneth Thompson (Rutland, VT) for Vermont Elks Charities

Laureie Tomaszewski (Nashuea, NH) for Lil’ Iguana’s Children’s Safety Foundation

Janet Ulwick-Sacca (Gloucester, MA) for National Braille Press Foundation

Kathy Wood (Canton, CT) for Friends of Canton Football

Jack Zorski (East Falmouth, MA) for Falmouth Volunteers in Public Schools