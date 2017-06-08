Patriots Honor 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Winners

BOSTON (CBS) — For one day at least, Tom Brady was not the MVP being honored by the New England Patriots.
On Thursday, Robert Kraft and the Patriots honored the 26 winners of the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium. They’re each being recognized for their volunteer work to help better their communties, something Kraft said was close to his late wife’s heart.
“She always, throughout our marriage, stressed to me how the unsung heroes are the volunteers that work in all these groups throughout America,” Kraft said on Thursday.
The Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $200,000 to local nonprofits represented by this year’s MVPs.
After they finished up the final day of minicamp, Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman joined this year’s MVPs for a group photo:
Here is a list of this year’s MVPs and the organizations they represent:
Lori Bateman (Leominster, MA) for Kylee’s Kare Kitz For Kidz
Maggie Bornstein (Amesbury, MA) for Lucy’s Love Bus
Steve Brosnihan (Bristol, RI) for Rhode Island Hospital
Stephen Colella (Warwick, RI) for Job Club Rhode Island
Frances Davis (Watertown, MA)) for Windrush Farms
Nicole DiPaolo (Randolph, MA) for Paws4Survival Rescue
Justin Doo (Walpole, MA) for Moyamoya Disease Research Foundation
Fabienne Eliacin (Dorchester, MA) for Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative
Robert Faherty (Braintree, MA) for Cops for Kids with Cancer
Jerry Ferrera (Framingham, MA) for St. Francis Home
Cherylann & Len Gengel (Worcester, MA) for The Be Like Brit Foundation
Judy Giovangelo (West Roxbury, MA) for Ben Speaks Louder Than Words
Louise Griffin (Hampton, NH) for Zack’s Team Foundation
Tim Grover (Lowell, MA) for The Megan House Foundation
Ryan Matthews (Plainville, CT) for The Susie Foundation
Elizabeth McLellan (Portland, ME) for Partners for World Health
Debbie Mearls (Brockton, MA) for Soldier’s Angels
Jana Planka (Narragansett, RI) for Rhode Island Mentoring
Neil Rhein (Mansfield, MA) for Keep Massachusetts Beautiful
Michael Sanphy (Westbrook, ME) for My Place Teen Center
Barbara Smith (Acton, MA) for Household Goods
Kenneth Thompson (Rutland, VT) for Vermont Elks Charities
Laureie Tomaszewski (Nashuea, NH) for Lil’ Iguana’s Children’s Safety Foundation
Janet Ulwick-Sacca (Gloucester, MA) for National Braille Press Foundation
Kathy Wood (Canton, CT) for Friends of Canton Football
Jack Zorski (East Falmouth, MA) for Falmouth Volunteers in Public Schools