Summer Of Savings: Free Fitness Classes

BOSTON (CBS) – To get into shape for the summer, you don’t have to choose between groceries or the gym, when there are free fitness classes available.

Here are a few options in this week’s Summer of Savings:

SUMMER FITNESS SERIES

The city of Boston just kicked off its summer fitness series. The program brings 26 free classes per week to 14 different neighborhoods.

There’s something for everyone from Zumba and yoga to high intensity interval training classes run for all age groups, including two weekday play inspired fitness classes for kids 12 and under.

On weekends, there’s a family yoga class.

For more information, visit bphc.org

ESPLANADE ASSOCIATION

The Esplanade Association is hosting a healthy fit and fun series with Zumba, sunset yoga and boot camp classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this summer.

The program begins July 11 and runs until September.

For more information, visit esplanadeassociation.org

THE STREET CHESTNUT HILL

And in Chestnut Hill, The Street will host more than 100 free outdoor events in the next couple of months.

They includes a twice-weekly barre and body blast classes, along with a Sunday yoga class.

It all runs until October first.

For more information, visit thestreetchestnuthill.com