David Price Snaps At Reporters After Red Sox Loss, ‘Done’ Speaking To Media

Price spoke to the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy in the Red Sox dugout before the game on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, expressing his fondness for the Red Sox organization and his teammates – but not for the way he’s been treated by the often critical local media.

“I don’t talk to the media every day like I did last year and I guess I get blown up for that. But I was honest with everything they asked me last year and I get blown up for that,” said Price. “So they did this to themselves. Talk to me on the day I pitch and that’s it. There are no more personal interviews. There are no more asking me questions on a personal level. That’s done.”

The above quote from Shaughnessy’s column was shared on Twitter by CSNNE’s Evan Drellich, who added that Price is “within his rights” to avoid speaking to the media. Players are strongly encouraged, but not officially required, to meet with the media under the current CBA.

Price seems done with local Boston media. Within his rights. Price told this to local media member @Dan_Shaughnessy https://t.co/p1Si5OJMzS pic.twitter.com/7PPTXqtV0Z — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 7, 2017

Price apparently took issue with Drellich’s tweet, because after the game on Wednesday night the two had a discussion in the tunnel leading to the visiting clubhouse that Drellich said was “meant to be mostly private” but was “loud enough that most of the reporters overheard it and it will probably be talked about to some extent.”

The Boston Herald’s Steve Buckley talked about Price’s comments in his Thursday morning column, in which he reported multiple profanity-laced outbursts from Price toward present media. Price reportedly told Buckley directly, “Write whatever the [expletive] you want. Just write it. Whatever the [expletive] you want.”

Price was also overheard saying, presumably about the media, “[Expletive] them! [Expletive] them all. All of them.”

The high-priced lefty has had a contentious relationship with certain segments of the Boston media and fans on Twitter since he started pitching for the Red Sox. He got off to a bad start with a 6.75 ERA in his first seven outings in a Red Sox uniform.

Price ended up with 17 wins and a 3.99 ERA, but until his first two starts of the 2017 season the freshest memory in most people’s minds was his playoff loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Price is 0-8 with a 5.74 ERA as a starter in his playoff career.

After an ominous start to the 2017 season as he missed most of the first two months with an elbow injury, Price has pitched well overall in his first two starts. He allowed just one earned run on three hits in seven innings against the Orioles last Saturday.

Many of Price’s issues with the local media could go away if he simply keeps pitching well. But if he was hoping to stop facing scrutiny after the way he acted in the clubhouse on Wednesday night, he may be disappointed.