Kelly Olynyk Knows His Celtics Career May Be Over

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk recently wrapped up his fourth season in Boston. This summer, he’ll be a restricted free agent and is in line for a big payday.

“That’s definitely not something you think about growing up,” Olynyk told WBZ NewsRadio morning sports anchor Adam Kaufman from the team’s end of the year carnival for Boston-area students at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center on Thursday. “Now that it’s kind of here, you’re kind of curious. But, it’s not why you do it. It’s not why you play.”

After an enjoyable 18-game run in the postseason that featured a legendary Game 7 performance against the Wizards in the Eastern Conference Semis, Olynyk knows it’s possible that he’s played his final game for the Celts.

“That definitely hit me that last game,” he admitted, after averaging nine points and 4.8 rebounds in 75 games primarily as a reserve. “Hopefully that’s not the case. I love this city, this team, this organization. I’ve really grown up here and they’ve given me a lot. I want to keep giving back to them.”

With Boston’s season over, Olynyk said he’s watched a bit of the NBA finals between Golden State and Cleveland when he’s had the chance. The seven-footer acknowledged it would have been quite an experience had Kevin Durant chosen to wear Green this past season.

“That would’ve been nice,” he laughed, thinking back to last summer’s recruitment pitch in the Hamptons. “It’d be nice for any team to acquire a player like that, of his caliber, especially with the way he’s playing now. He’s been phenomenal in the finals.”

Olynyk also spoke with Kaufman about the league’s parity problem, Boston’s success during its 53-win season, why he plays better while rocking the hair-bun, projected first overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, and perhaps attending more recruitment meetings next month.

Listen to the full interview below:

