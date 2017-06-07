Patriots Minicamp Day 2 Takeaways: Rex Burkhead Has Big Day In Tom Brady’s Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were once again in action for day two of their minicamp on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, as the players build some momentum toward the 2017 season.

Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that he hoped to have a good practice session. Here’s what transpired during the day.

Kyle Van Noy picked off Jimmy Garoppolo.

Of all the passes thrown on the day, only one was intercepted. It came out of the right hand of Jimmy Garoppolo, and it came only after a very athletic play by Kyle Van Noy.

Second minicamp practice in the books. Brady: 24/32

Garoppolo: 16/26, INT*

Brissett: 22/33 *INT to Van Noy on an incredible leaping play. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 7, 2017

While Van Noy had the only pick, the defense was getting a lot of hands on passes.

Defense came back strong in team drills. Nine different players broke up passes and Kyle Van Noy had an INT. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2017

Still, overall, the passing offense executed well.

Much better conditions for Day 2 of minicamp. Solder back at LT. Much better execution in passing game. — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) June 7, 2017

Rex Burkhead shined.

One of the Patriots’ newest running backs stood out in the session.

Burkhead looks very comfortable catching the ball. Soft hands and quick feet. Lots of reps in hurry up — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) June 7, 2017

Get the feeling the Patriots really like Rex Burkhead. Looks like a natural pass catcher and route runner. Ran it well late in yr for Cincy. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 7, 2017

Rex Burkhead was involved heavily with seven catches, one drop. Hawkins, Allen, Edelman, DeAndrew also had drops. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2017

Rex Burkhead had a great day today. Saw a ton of targets — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2017

Brady completed passes to 13 players. Burkhead led the way with five catches. Amendola had four. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 7, 2017

With Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis, the Patriots’ backfield is something to behold.

Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell and Alan Branch did not participate in drills.

Dont'a Hightower, Alan Branch and Malcolm Mitchell all were held out of drills again. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2017

Mike Reiss reported that the ailments are “nothing serious,” but nevertheless, they’re enough to keep this trio out of drills for a second straight day.

Lawrence Guy and Andrew Jelks did not participate in the practice at all.

Andrew Hawkins is fast.

The Patriots’ free-agent addition at receiver showed off some wheels on Wednesday.

Tough to draw much from minicamp, but you can gauge a player's athleticism. Andrew Hawkins might be quickest on the team. Ridiculous agility — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 7, 2017

Tom Brady connects with Brandin Cooks on a deep ball.

Brandin Cooks caught a deep pass from Tom Brady during 7-on-7 drills. Solid chemistry from the new teammates so far. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2017

Brandin Cooks is the real deal. He's got a different gear, connected on a deep post from Brady and exploded on a drag route from Garoppolo. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 7, 2017

Cooks continues to really show off his speed. Split two safeties and caught a long TD pass from Brady in one drill. — Adam Kurkjian (@AdamKurkjian) June 7, 2017

Brady and Cooks pic.twitter.com/OfQXibhrzf — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2017

More Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/CHL2x763kK — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2017

Shawn Thornton was present.

If you see the Patriots win any fist fights on the field this season, you’ll know who taught them how to do it. (Though facemasks do complicate matters quite a bit.)

Miscellaneous:

Another young guy who stood out today … CB Dwayne Thomas. Was around the ball a lot. — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) June 7, 2017

Kenny Moore has emerged most among Patriots undrafted rookie defensive backs. Not only working with rookies in team drills. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2017

Some changes in secondary. Coleman for JJones and Rowe in for Gilmore with Butler. Richards a lot of reps too — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) June 7, 2017

Geneo Grissom played opposite of Rob Ninkovich on the defensive line today. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 7, 2017

Tom Brady walks off the practice field, is greeted by marketing guests, and obliges with autographs. pic.twitter.com/Bax55txIcV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 7, 2017

Tom Brady never feels satisfied.

One of the few remaining players on the field after practice — Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/YZkdEb3XqW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 7, 2017

And others follow his lead.

Trey Flowers getting some work in by himself 25 minutes after practice. Devin Lucien's still out there too. pic.twitter.com/wkOrwpBlZS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2017