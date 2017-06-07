WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Patriots Minicamp Day 2 Takeaways: Rex Burkhead Has Big Day In Tom Brady’s Offense

June 7, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Minicamp, New England Patriots, Rex Burkhead, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were once again in action for day two of their minicamp on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, as the players build some momentum toward the 2017 season.

Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that he hoped to have a good practice session. Here’s what transpired during the day.

Kyle Van Noy picked off Jimmy Garoppolo.

Of all the passes thrown on the day, only one was intercepted. It came out of the right hand of Jimmy Garoppolo, and it came only after a very athletic play by Kyle Van Noy.

While Van Noy had the only pick, the defense was getting a lot of hands on passes.

Still, overall, the passing offense executed well.

Rex Burkhead shined.

One of the Patriots’ newest running backs stood out in the session.

With Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis, the Patriots’ backfield is something to behold.

Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell and Alan Branch did not participate in drills.

Mike Reiss reported that the ailments are “nothing serious,” but nevertheless, they’re enough to keep this trio out of drills for a second straight day.

Lawrence Guy and Andrew Jelks did not participate in the practice at all.

Andrew Hawkins is fast.

The Patriots’ free-agent addition at receiver showed off some wheels on Wednesday.

Tom Brady connects with Brandin Cooks on a deep ball.

Shawn Thornton was present.

If you see the Patriots win any fist fights on the field this season, you’ll know who taught them how to do it. (Though facemasks do complicate matters quite a bit.)

Miscellaneous:

Tom Brady never feels satisfied.

And others follow his lead.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch