Patriots Minicamp Day 2 Takeaways: Rex Burkhead Has Big Day In Tom Brady’s Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were once again in action for day two of their minicamp on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, as the players build some momentum toward the 2017 season.
Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that he hoped to have a good practice session. Here’s what transpired during the day.
Kyle Van Noy picked off Jimmy Garoppolo.
Of all the passes thrown on the day, only one was intercepted. It came out of the right hand of Jimmy Garoppolo, and it came only after a very athletic play by Kyle Van Noy.
While Van Noy had the only pick, the defense was getting a lot of hands on passes.
Still, overall, the passing offense executed well.
Rex Burkhead shined.
One of the Patriots’ newest running backs stood out in the session.
With Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis, the Patriots’ backfield is something to behold.
Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell and Alan Branch did not participate in drills.
Mike Reiss reported that the ailments are “nothing serious,” but nevertheless, they’re enough to keep this trio out of drills for a second straight day.
Lawrence Guy and Andrew Jelks did not participate in the practice at all.
Andrew Hawkins is fast.
The Patriots’ free-agent addition at receiver showed off some wheels on Wednesday.
Tom Brady connects with Brandin Cooks on a deep ball.
Shawn Thornton was present.
If you see the Patriots win any fist fights on the field this season, you’ll know who taught them how to do it. (Though facemasks do complicate matters quite a bit.)
Miscellaneous:
Tom Brady never feels satisfied.
And others follow his lead.