HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Recent High School Graduate Fatally Shot After Opening Door At Haverhill Home

June 7, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Haverhill, Haverhill Police

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A young man who graduated high school a week ago was shot and killed at his home in Haverhill late Tuesday night.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, 18-year-old Bryce Finn opened the door to his Rainbow Drive home after someone knocked around 9:30 p.m.

whav Recent High School Graduate Fatally Shot After Opening Door At Haverhill Home

Police on scene after an 18-year-old was shot after answering the door at his Haverhill home.
(Image Credit: WHAV)

When Finn opened the door, he was shot in the chest by a suspect who then ran away.

Finn was transported to Merrimack Valley Hospital but did not survive.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

haverhillbmw Recent High School Graduate Fatally Shot After Opening Door At Haverhill Home

Police photograph a BMW at the home where 18-year-old Bryce Finn was shot and killed. (Image Credit: Mike LaCrosse/WBZ-TV)

Friends say Finn enjoyed spending money, particularly on jewelry and nice clothes.

Investigators returned to the home Wednesday night, appearing to remove a piece of evidence from underneath Finn’s BMW.

Grant Chesky said Finn was his best friend. He visited his Finn’s home on Wednesday afternoon, in shock at his friend’s death.

“It was a point blank murder,” said Chesky.

“I’m seeking justice in just the way of, this person that’s done this crime to receive life in prison because that’s what they deserve.”

brycefinnphoto Recent High School Graduate Fatally Shot After Opening Door At Haverhill Home

Bryce Finn was shot and killed at his Haverhill home. (Courtesy Photo)

Haverhill High School principal Beth Kitsos said in a letter to the school community that Finn was a recent graduate who “kept a low profile.”

“Bryce, like many young people today, faced challenges growing up,” Kitsos said. “Our experiences here at Haverhill High School essentially showed he was a young man who kept a low profile. These tragic events in a young person’s life have an adverse effect on many young people but also deeply affect all in the school system that work so hard to help young men and women as they navigate through the process of growing up.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

One neighbor said he was surprised to learn of the shooting.

“It was surprising because we all know each other here and we get along pretty well here. So this is something that was unusual and out of the norm here,” the neighbor said.

Chesky said he is still have a hard time coming to grips with Finn’s murder.

“Great kid. I’ll miss him. I’ll never forget him. He’ll still be my best friend deep down. Can’t be replaced,” said Chesky.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Nolan says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Oh yes, the typical blame the gun reporting. It just came to his house by itself and shot him ! A gun could have saved his life !

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch