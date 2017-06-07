Recent High School Graduate Fatally Shot After Opening Door At Haverhill Home

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A young man who graduated high school a week ago was shot and killed at his home in Haverhill late Tuesday night.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, 18-year-old Bryce Finn opened the door to his Rainbow Drive home after someone knocked around 9:30 p.m.

When Finn opened the door, he was shot in the chest by a suspect who then ran away.

Finn was transported to Merrimack Valley Hospital but did not survive.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Friends say Finn enjoyed spending money, particularly on jewelry and nice clothes.

Investigators returned to the home Wednesday night, appearing to remove a piece of evidence from underneath Finn’s BMW.

Grant Chesky said Finn was his best friend. He visited his Finn’s home on Wednesday afternoon, in shock at his friend’s death.

“It was a point blank murder,” said Chesky.

“I’m seeking justice in just the way of, this person that’s done this crime to receive life in prison because that’s what they deserve.”

Haverhill High School principal Beth Kitsos said in a letter to the school community that Finn was a recent graduate who “kept a low profile.”

“Bryce, like many young people today, faced challenges growing up,” Kitsos said. “Our experiences here at Haverhill High School essentially showed he was a young man who kept a low profile. These tragic events in a young person’s life have an adverse effect on many young people but also deeply affect all in the school system that work so hard to help young men and women as they navigate through the process of growing up.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

One neighbor said he was surprised to learn of the shooting.

“It was surprising because we all know each other here and we get along pretty well here. So this is something that was unusual and out of the norm here,” the neighbor said.

Chesky said he is still have a hard time coming to grips with Finn’s murder.

“Great kid. I’ll miss him. I’ll never forget him. He’ll still be my best friend deep down. Can’t be replaced,” said Chesky.

