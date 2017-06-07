Read James Comey’s Statement About His Conversations With President Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has released a statement from James Comey, one day before the ousted FBI director testifies before Congress.

The statement recalls five conversations Comey had with President Donald Trump since he won the election.

Click Here To Read The Full Statement

On Jan. 6, Comey assures Trump that he is not personally under investigation.

BREAKING: Comey's opening statement has been posted. He admits he told President Trump that he was not under investigation at the time. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/8TB7jlvwZw — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 7, 2017

Comey also writes about having dinner with Trump, during which the president said “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

COMEY: President Trump told me, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." #WBZ pic.twitter.com/RZJEN5lxkY — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 7, 2017

On February 14, Comey confirms reports that Trump asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying “I hope you can let this go.”

BREAKING: Comey will confirm reports that President Trump asked him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/4ImQbvLkON — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 7, 2017

Finally, Comey recalls the last time he spoke with the president.

COMEY: President Trump told him, "I have been very loyal to you; we had that thing you know." Trump fired him a few weeks later. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/tI1PNjbP2B — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 7, 2017

You can watch Comey’s testimony Thursday starting at 10 a.m. on WBZ-TV, or stream at CBSBoston.com