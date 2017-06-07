Read James Comey’s Statement About His Conversations With President Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has released a statement from James Comey, one day before the ousted FBI director testifies before Congress.
The statement recalls five conversations Comey had with President Donald Trump since he won the election.
On Jan. 6, Comey assures Trump that he is not personally under investigation.
Comey also writes about having dinner with Trump, during which the president said “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”
On February 14, Comey confirms reports that Trump asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying “I hope you can let this go.”
Finally, Comey recalls the last time he spoke with the president.
