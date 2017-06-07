Read James Comey’s Statement About His Conversations With President Trump

WATCH LIVE: 10 a.m. James Comey Testimony   LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030
June 7, 2017 2:25 PM
WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has released a statement from James Comey, one day before the ousted FBI director testifies before Congress.

FBI Director James Comey speaks during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign (Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

The statement recalls five conversations Comey had with President Donald Trump since he won the election.

Click Here To Read The Full Statement 

On Jan. 6, Comey assures Trump that he is not personally under investigation.

Comey also writes about having dinner with Trump, during which the president said “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

On February 14, Comey confirms reports that Trump asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying “I hope you can let this go.”

Finally, Comey recalls the last time he spoke with the president.

You can watch Comey’s testimony Thursday starting at 10 a.m. on WBZ-TV, or stream at CBSBoston.com

