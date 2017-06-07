Officer On Coffee Run Arrests Dunkin’ Donuts Robbery Suspect

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer out for a coffee run arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Andrew Square.
At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, the officer, in full uniform, was ordering his coffee when a man entered the restaurant and asked to use the bathroom. An employee told the man that there was no public restroom.
The officer left the restaurant and was walking to his marked cruiser with his order when an employee ran outside and said, “He’s robbing us! He’s robbing us!”
Boston Police said, “The officer instinctively sprang into action (so quickly and with such abandon, in fact, that he dropped the coffee on the ground!) and responded to the front entrance.”
The officer arrested the suspect, 51-year-old Stephen M. White of Boston, when he walked outside. A paper bag with several hundred dollars of stolen money was recovered by the officer.
White was charged with Unarmed Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.
Boston Police say “as a sign of appreciation, the grateful DD employees replaced the officers’ spilled coffee!”
