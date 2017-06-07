Bill Belichick Simply Focused On Patriots’ Minicamp

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has done just about everything a coach can do over his lengthy career in football.

But despite a collection of Super Bowl rings that expands to both of his hands, Belichick remains focused on the singular goal. Whatever the calendar says, the Patriots head coach just wants to win that day. He isn’t thinking ahead to the start of training camp next month. His mind hasn’t wandered to the start of the regular season. He certainly isn’t thinking of a big game in Minneapolis in February.

When asked on Wednesday what is left to accomplish in his Hall of Fame career, Belichick didn’t look back or ahead. Instead, it’s clear that Belichick’s sights are on the the Patriots’ current three-day minicamp, and nothing else.

“I’d like to go out and have a good practice today. That would be at the top of the list right now,” Belichick told reporters during his media scrum.

Wednesday marks the seventh practice the team has held this offseason, and all Belichick cares about is his team being better than it was on Tuesday when minicamp kicked off.

“We got a few things done yesterday. I’m hoping we’ll get some more done today and tomorrow and move into next week. Conditions were good for us yesterday. We had some good work in there with the wet field, wet ball and so forth,” he said. “A little different today. We’ll take whatever comes and try to make the most out of it.”

The rest of the football world sees the Patriots as a powerhouse, ready to roll over whatever the competition has to offer in 2017. Their head coach simply sees them as a team hitting the practice field. It’s that continued focused approach that makes Belichick the best at what he does.