WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Bill Belichick Simply Focused On Patriots’ Minicamp

June 7, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has done just about everything a coach can do over his lengthy career in football.

But despite a collection of Super Bowl rings that expands to both of his hands, Belichick remains focused on the singular goal. Whatever the calendar says, the Patriots head coach just wants to win that day. He isn’t thinking ahead to the start of training camp next month. His mind hasn’t wandered to the start of the regular season. He certainly isn’t thinking of a big game in Minneapolis in February.

When asked on Wednesday what is left to accomplish in his Hall of Fame career, Belichick didn’t look back or ahead. Instead, it’s clear that Belichick’s sights are on the the Patriots’ current three-day minicamp, and nothing else.

“I’d like to go out and have a good practice today. That would be at the top of the list right now,” Belichick told reporters during his media scrum.

Wednesday marks the seventh practice the team has held this offseason, and all Belichick cares about is his team being better than it was on Tuesday when minicamp kicked off.

“We got a few things done yesterday. I’m hoping we’ll get some more done today and tomorrow and move into next week. Conditions were good for us yesterday. We had some good work in there with the wet field, wet ball and so forth,” he said. “A little different today. We’ll take whatever comes and try to make the most out of it.”

The rest of the football world sees the Patriots as a powerhouse, ready to roll over whatever the competition has to offer in 2017. Their head coach simply sees them as a team hitting the practice field. It’s that continued focused approach that makes Belichick the best at what he does.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch