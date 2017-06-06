Yankees Instagram Clowns ‘Fan’ David Ortiz In Aaron Judge Photo

BOSTON (CBS) — The Yankees sure must be glad David Ortiz is finally retired. The legendary Yankee killer may not be coming back to baseball, despite Pedro Martinez’s tweeting – but he still pops up in the public eye every now and then.

Ortiz greeted Yankees rookie phenom Aaron Judge at a charity event on Monday, so the Yankees decided to have a little fun with a photo of the two on the team’s official Instagram page on Tuesday. “It’s always so nice when Aaron takes time out of his busy schedule to talk to his fans,” the photo’s tongue-in-cheek caption reads.

It's always so nice when Aaron takes time out of his busy schedule to talk to his fans 😂. A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

The event in question was the “All-Stars of New York” charity bowling tournament, founded by Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia to benefit his non-profit organization known as the PitCCh Foundation. Red Sox outfielder Chris Young also participated in the event, in addition to Yankees reliever Dellin Betances.

Judge is far and away the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, batting a robust .324 and leading the league with 18 homers to go with 41 RBIs. He’s still just 25 years old. The Yankees have good reason to be excited about the young slugger and whether he could be as feared a hitter as Big Papi over the course of his time in pinstripes.

Ortiz, meanwhile, batted a Ruthian .303 with 53 homers and 171 RBI in 243 career games against the Yankees. So New York is certainly hoping Judge can return the favor with a similar career against Boston.

For the sake of the Red Sox, hopefully this photo doesn’t turn out to be something of a “passing of the torch” moment.