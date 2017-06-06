WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Pedro Martinez Hints At David Ortiz’s Return, Sets Twitter Ablaze

June 6, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, MLB, Pedro Martinez

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz is almost certainly staying retired from baseball, but that didn’t stop Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez from hinting at a possible return.

Pedro tweeted on Monday night about Ortiz’s current physical shape and the fact that the Red Sox could use more power in their lineup right now, which naturally sent Twitter into a frenzy. “Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the Red Sox could use a bit of his bat,” the tweet said.

The rampant speculation only lasted about 44 minutes, because Pedro eventually clarified that he wasn’t actually saying that Ortiz is coming back.

But of course, Twitter went wild for a little bit there.

Ortiz himself was asked about Pedro’s comments and whether he has any regrets about retirement. “No, not at all man, I’m happy,” he said, according to CSNNE’s Evan Drellich.

On the Red Sox’ lack of power, Ortiz said “It’s going to happen at some point.”

Pedro is right about one thing: whether or not it comes from Ortiz, the Red Sox could use more power. Entering Tuesday’s action, the Red Sox are last in the American League with just 53 home runs. By comparison, the league-leading Astros have hit 92 homers.

Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts are two of the biggest culprits in the current Red Sox lineup for the team’s lack of power; they have combined for just nine longballs on the season. Whether it comes from the current team or a future addition, the Red Sox will likely have to find a way to hit for more power to be a more legit contender for the rest of the season.

