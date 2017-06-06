Patriots Provide Glimpse Of Super Bowl LI Championship Rings

BOSTON (CBS) — For the fifth time since the turn of the century, the New England Patriots are going to receive Super Bowl rings.

And you can bet they’re going to be rather large.

With the Patriots prepping for their June 9 ring ceremony at owner Robert Kraft’s house, the team released a little bit of a sneak peek at this year’s rings through their social media channels on Tuesday.

The video shows the jewelers — some sporting Tom Brady jerseys — hard at work building this year’s treasures.

Coming soon. A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The world now patiently awaits a follow-up to this now-famous picture of Tom Brady:

Here’s a look at the previous four Super Bowl rings.