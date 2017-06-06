WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Markelle Fultz Will Get Free Food For Life If He Wins Title With Celtics

June 6, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Markelle Fultz, NBA Draft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Markelle Fultz has already made it clear that he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

And should he don a Celtics jersey for the foreseeable future, he has a little added incentive to win an NBA title in Boston: free food.

Fultz is in Boston meeting with the Celtics ahead of the June 22 NBA Draft, and was spotting with C’s president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge on Monday. The two took some time to grab some food on Monday, a scene that was caught by a faithful Celtics fan:

After their lunch trip made its rounds on social media, b.good (which has several locations around Boston) decided to make a pledge to the 19-year-old: Win a title with the Celtics, eat for free for the rest of his life.

Forget the lore of adding Banner 18 to the TD Garden — free food is now on the line!

Fultz, who averaged 23.2 points per game in his only season at Washington, is expected to work out for the Celtics on Tuesday. According to most mock drafts out there, it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll hear his named called out before anyone else come June 22.

And, most importantly, he’ll be one step closer to free food.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch