Markelle Fultz Will Get Free Food For Life If He Wins Title With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Markelle Fultz has already made it clear that he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

And should he don a Celtics jersey for the foreseeable future, he has a little added incentive to win an NBA title in Boston: free food.

Fultz is in Boston meeting with the Celtics ahead of the June 22 NBA Draft, and was spotting with C’s president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge on Monday. The two took some time to grab some food on Monday, a scene that was caught by a faithful Celtics fan:

After their lunch trip made its rounds on social media, b.good (which has several locations around Boston) decided to make a pledge to the 19-year-old: Win a title with the Celtics, eat for free for the rest of his life.

If that guy brings #18 he gets free food for life ☘️☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/ewR8ikWrGv — b.good (@b_good_) June 6, 2017

Forget the lore of adding Banner 18 to the TD Garden — free food is now on the line!

Fultz, who averaged 23.2 points per game in his only season at Washington, is expected to work out for the Celtics on Tuesday. According to most mock drafts out there, it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll hear his named called out before anyone else come June 22.

And, most importantly, he’ll be one step closer to free food.