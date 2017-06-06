Quincy Dispensary Makes Pot Pizza For Patients

QUINCY (CBS) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Quincy is offering patients a delicious way to treat their pain: pot pizza.

Ermont has been open since October and is uniquely integrated, complete with labs and growing areas, a retail space, and of a kitchen.

Using years of experience in Boston restaurants, team members are constantly looking for new ways to infuse flavorless liquid cannabinoids into ingredients and sauces. Their edible menu helps make life more normal for patients in pain.

“A lot of our patients really wanted to basically figure out a different way to medicate that didn’t always remind them that they were trying to do something to take care of themselves,” said Steve Yaffe, Director of Operations at Ermont. “It really makes medicating seem like something that isn’t as scary.”

Ermont treats 300-400 patients on a busy day, and offers more traditional products as well.

“A lot of our top sellers right now are olive oil, honey, peanut butter,” Yaffe said. “We’re working a vegan mayonnaise right now that patients will be able to put on a sandwich.”

Everything is clearly labeled with dosages, and is packaged in childproof containers. Patients in pain say it’s a total game changer.

“I’ve found that’s the only thing that helps,” said patient Wes Francois. “I want to stay away from painkillers. This is a great substitute for it. It’s amazing how creative they get.”

The state’s recreational regulations are still to be determined.