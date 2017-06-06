WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Keller @ Large: Social Media Keeps Getting People Fired

June 6, 2017 5:50 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Social Media, Steve Jobs, Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — I have to laugh every time I see some tech apologist rattling on about how wonderful social media is because it’s, you know, empowering, and brings people together.

Maybe for some.

But the deeper we go into the smartphone era, the more I see the power of social media outstripping the ability of its users to control it. And instead of bringing people together, it seems to be separating people – in many cases, from their jobs.

Consider just the past two weeks, when no less than five journalists have either been fired or forced to apologize for inappropriate tweets.

From the right, a Breitbart writer got the chop for anti-Muslim slurs in the wake of the London Bridge attack; from the left, a CNN host is on the banana peel for vulgar tweets about President Trump.

Keep in mind, these are people in a profession where you’re supposed to understand the power of words and have some sense of self-editing.

And while it may seem pretty dumb to damage yourself with poorly-chosen words, it’s a syndrome that afflicts allegedly-intelligent people too, like the accepted Harvard applicants who’ve been bounced after they posted vile comments to a Facebook site.

This phenomenon is just one way in which social media is turning out to be social poison.

Consider bullying, sexting, and all the other ways the smartphone is used as a weapon. The technology is so immediate and so easy to use, and the urge to share is so powerful, it seems people just can’t help themselves.

Let’s call it the curse of Steve Jobs, a horrible person who oversaw the creation of technology that’s turning out to be just as horrible as him.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. David Keith says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

    “…Steve Jobs, a horrible person who oversaw the creation of technology that’s turning out to be just as horrible as him.”

    Wow! Just wow …! Posting while under the influence?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch