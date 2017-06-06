WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Keller @ Large: Consider Where You’d Be Without The Media

June 6, 2017 6:52 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, media-bashing, Today's Media

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s among the oldest tricks in the contemporary political playbook.

When you’re doing things that are drawing negative news media coverage, don’t stop to reconsider what you’re doing–just demonize the messenger.

Just the other day, President Trump renewed his proven-false claim that the media underreports incidents of Islamic terrorism in the service of a pro-Muslim political agenda.

Hillary Clinton and some of her fans continue to perpetuate their bogus complaint that unfair reporting on her hacked emails helped cost her the election.

And I can assure you, hardly a day goes by that someone doesn’t let me know they mistrust or even hate the media, to the point where some GOP strategists say they intend to try to run against the press in next year’s congressional elections.

I’m not going to insult your intelligence by claiming the news media are flawless, free of political or social bias. But before you swallow the fake medicine of media-bashing, stop and think– where would you be without the news media?

Consider what Vice President Spiro Agnew said during a famous 1969 speech indicting media bias.

agnew Keller @ Large: Consider Where Youd Be Without The Media

Spiro Agnew gives a speech in 1969 on media bias. (WBZ-TV)

“It must be recognized that the networks have made important contributions to the national knowledge, thru news, documentaries and specials, they have often used their power constructively and creatively to awaken the public conscience to critical problems,” Agnew said.

If you really trust on-the-make pols to give you the straight story all the time, good luck to you. If not, keep in mind why the founding fathers believed the media’s role was so important it deserved constitutional protection.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. bees_knees_6 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Jefferson said if he had a choice of government without media or media without government, he would prefer the latter.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. David Wluka says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I can’t agree more with KELLER except for using Spiro Agnew’s comments as an example. Really? He of the “nattering nabobs of negativism”. There has to be a contemporary quote from someone of substance, not this disgraced ex-pol.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch