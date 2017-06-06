Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater Off Salisbury Beach

June 6, 2017 11:35 PM
SALISBURY (CBS) – One man was rescued and another is missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Salisbury Tuesday evening.

Two men were spotted clinging to the capsized skiff about 150 yards off Salisbury Beach at about 5:40 p.m. A witness called police and the harbormaster who arrived to discover that one boater had made it to the jetty on his own. Neither man was wearing a life-jacket at the time.

A man was rescued after a boat capsized off Salisbury Beach (WBZ-TV)

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. By then, a Coast Guard helicopter and 47-foot rescue boat had arrived to comb the rough waters off the beach and the mouth of the Merrimack River.

A Coast Guard helicopter searchers for a missing boater off Salisbury Beach (WBZ-TV)

The crew of the rescue boat spotted the second man, but were struck by a large wave. “While attempting to rescue him from the churn, the boat and crew were struck by an 8 to 10 foot breaking wave,” the Coast Guard said. “When they recovered from the impact, the man was nowhere in sight.”

The Coast Guard plans to continue the search Wednesday morning.

