Ban On Native American School Mascots Bill Hearing Underway

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots in Massachusetts public schools is heading to a public hearing at the Statehouse.

The push comes after Tewksbury officials rebuffed efforts last year to change the name of their Redmen mascot.

Hearing getting underway before Ed. Committee at State House on #"Mascot" bill and other legislation. #wbz pic.twitter.com/wb2uJ9cKo1 — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) June 6, 2017

Parents appealed to state lawmakers, arguing the mascots perpetuate stereotypes and harm Native Americans.

Linda of Tewksbury told WBZ NewsRadio that she supports the bill.

“We’d like to see names in Massachusetts that are not discriminatory,” she said. “Massachusetts public schools have a mandate to have schools free of racial bias.”

Opponents say mascots become part of a school’s culture and aren’t intended to be demeaning.

Gene of Amesbury is of Narraganset Native American descent. He doesn’t believe a ban will help because it is avoiding the issue.

“One people, one country. This division must stop. This mascot business is nothing more than window-dressing, it is not a problem to me,” he said.

The bill to be heard Tuesday defines a Native American mascot as a “name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom, or tradition that is used by a public school as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name.”

The bill gives specific examples, including “Redskins,” ”Savages,” ”Indians,” ”Chieftains,” ”Braves” or “Redmen.”

