Providence, RI’s Big Blue Bug Vandalized

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (CBS) — An iconic sight along I-95 in Rhode Island has been vandalized.
Police say someone climbed on top of the Big Blue Bug statue early Monday morning and tagged it with graffiti.
The giant termite–known as “Nibbles Woodaway”–advertises pest control and has been perched along the highway for years.
“It’s gotta be a bunch of punks, really, that are doing something like this,” said Tony DeJesus of Big Blue Bug Solutions. “The bug is a landmark in Rhode Island. People use it for drive-by directions and kids love it. To deface it like that is really just a shame.”
