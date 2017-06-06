Providence, RI’s Big Blue Bug Vandalized

Bella Bond's Mother Back On Stand In 'Baby Doe' Murder TrialThe trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl once known only as "Baby Doe" continued Tuesday, with the defense trying to poke holes in the story the girl's mother told to the court.

Elizabeth Warren Is Being Made Into An Action FigureWhat do G.I. Joe, Spiderman and Elizabeth Warren have in common? They’re all action figures.

Woman Accused Of Encouraging Boyfriend's Suicide Faces JudgeMichelle Carter faces Judge Lawrence Moniz, instead of a jury, during the opening statements of her involuntary manslaughter trial Tuesday morning.

Amazon Prime Discount Offered To Those On Government BenefitsAmazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.