Teacher With ALS Loses Job And Bid To Collect Full Retirement Benefits

HOPEDALE (CBS) – A teacher at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School suffering from ALS has come up short in a bid to collect full retirement benefits.

Phillip LeMarbre, a biology teacher at the school, was diagnosed last fall with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so he had to take sick leave.

Then it ran out, 103 days shy of the 10-year mark that would give him full retirement and medical benefits.

When he requested more sick time, the school committee rejected the request.

LeMarbre is now being terminated.

His wife Jessica says they do have some retirement savings but not enough of what’s needed to cope with the degenerative disease.

“Which is fine, except it’s only really worth three years of benefits. So we would get a big chunk of money, but it’s not like getting a retirement fund for the rest of your life,” she told WBZ.

They’ve been advised that the school is acting within the law.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 reached out to superintendent Michael Fitzpatrick and the school committee with a request for comment, but those calls were not returned Monday.

Fitzpatrick told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette it’s “unfortunate that they would communicate that to you in that fashion. It’s a delicate medical issue, and it’s certainly not appropriate for me to air that publicly.”

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the LeMarbre family.