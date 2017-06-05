Nothing But Good News For Patriots On The Rob Gronkowski Front

BOSTON (CBS) — As the Patriots kicked off their offseason workouts last month, there was a welcome sight on the field.

One of the few questions surrounding the Patriots this offseason involved the recovery of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who underwent his third back surgery late last season. It was unclear if Gronkowski would be ready to go at the start of the 2017 season, but Gronk has been out there for all five of New England’s practices so far this offseason. He made a nice one-handed grab two weeks ago when the sessions began, and told reporters on Sunday that he’s feeling great.

The Patriots will hold three mandatory OTA sessions at Gillette Stadium this week from Tuesday to Thursday, and the All-Pro is expected to be a full participant in all of them.

“Part of the reason these offseason practices are interesting is you learn a little where these players are in their recovery,” ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss told Steve Burton on Sunday night’s Sports Final on WBZ-TV. “Rob Gronkowski has participated in five practices, he is probably going to participate all this week and is on course to be there Day 1 of training camp.

“This answers a big question a lot of us had this offseason: Where is he going to be? Is he going to be ready to go? He said [Sunday] it’s come along really well for him and he’ll be there,” said Reiss. “As much as he can do right now, he’s done everything up to this point.”

In his eight games during the 2016 season, Gronkowski caught 25 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

