Harvard Pulls 10 Acceptances Because Of Obscene Online Posts, Report Says

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard has reportedly revoked the admissions of at least ten incoming students because of some obscene messages sent on Facebook.
According to the Harvard Crimson, the prospective freshmen were part of a private Facebook group that shared sexually explicit memes and messages, some of which targeted minority groups.
One reportedly went as far as joking about child abuse and the Holocaust.
“We do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants,” a Harvard spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.
According to the Crimson, nearly 40,000 students applied for admission to Harvard this year. Only 2,056 – 5.2 percent – were admitted.
