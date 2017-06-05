WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Harvard Pulls 10 Acceptances Because Of Obscene Online Posts, Report Says

June 5, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard has reportedly revoked the admissions of at least ten incoming students because of some obscene messages sent on Facebook.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the prospective freshmen were part of a private Facebook group that shared sexually explicit memes and messages, some of which targeted minority groups.

One reportedly went as far as joking about child abuse and the Holocaust.

harvard1 Harvard Pulls 10 Acceptances Because Of Obscene Online Posts, Report Says

(Photo by Glen Cooper/Getty Images)

“We do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants,” a Harvard spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.

According to the Crimson, nearly 40,000 students applied for admission to Harvard this year. Only 2,056 – 5.2 percent – were admitted.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch