WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Watch Gronk Spike A Wedding Bouquet Into Oblivion

June 5, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is already in mid-season form with his patented “Gronk spike” celebration. But over the weekend, Gronk’s spike victim was not a football – it was a bouquet of flowers.

Gronk attended a wedding for a friend on Saturday night, and one of the attendees was a man who goes by “Ant Bonfiglio‏” on Twitter. He tweeted a video from the wedding that night, showing the traditional entrance of the wedding party at the reception.

However, the entrances soon became anything but traditional, as Gronk popped up out of nowhere to “intercept” the bride’s bouquet and spike it to the floor, practically disintegrating it as petals exploded in all directions.

Gronk even did a celebratory hip-bump celebration after the ostensibly choreographed spike as he ran back to his table. Clearly, he wasn’t shy about taking center stage for a moment.

The video quickly went viral, getting shared by Barstool Sports and even getting a nod from outlets like SI, ESPN, and Yahoo! Sports. Call it the “Gronk Effect.”

Gronk certainly had quite the busy weekend. On the day after the wedding on Saturday, he attended Sunday’s eighth annual Buzz Off charity event at Gillette Stadium. He got his head shaved as part of the event for the sixth straight year.

The offseason has been filled with good news for Gronk, who has participated in full and looked like his usual dynamic self at Patriots OTAs. The All-Pro tight end appears fully recovered from his third back surgery and now has a fresh incentive-laden contract that could keep him active and productive throughout the 2017 season.

